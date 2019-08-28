Women's Euro 2021 qualifier: Faroe Islands v Wales

Jayne Ludlow became Wales manager in October, 2014

Wales begin their qualifying campaign for Euro 2021 confident they can reach a major finals for the first time.

Wales improved markedly to come close to a play-off berth in World Cup qualifying, losing only once in their group and Jayne Ludlow's side expect to be contenders in qualifying Group C.

Norway, Northern Ireland, Belarus and the Faroe Islands stand in Wales' way.

But Wales' hopes have been hit by the absence of key midfielders Jess Fishlock and Rachel Rowe.

The influential duo both have knee injuries, though it is possible Rowe could return for Wales' qualifiers in October.

Fishlock is not expected to return until January 2020.

Wales are hopeful they can take the experience of finishing second in their World Cup qualifying group behind eventual semi-finalists England and use it to go one step further this time around.

"We know that our time to perform is now and I think that we are all ready for this campaign to start," defender Hayley Ladd told BBC Sport Wales.

"We know what we are building in-house is really special and we are going to take lots from that campaign, we need that as a foundation for future campaigns so we know that stands us in good stead and we are excited for the next challenge now."

Wales will have to deal with a 4G pitch in the Faroese capital of Torshavn, but Ladd says that will not pose a problem.

"We won't have any excuses, 4G pitches are part of our culture here and whatever we play on, whatever conditions are like, we have to perform," she added.

Wales could hand a debut to 15-year old Carrie Jones, who is not yet eligible to play for her club Cardiff City.

Fellow midfielder Angharad James says Jones has impressed in training.

"Carrie Jones, she has shone since she came in and she is going to be a great player for the future," James told BBC Sport Wales.

"We have that balance and I think that is important, good experience helps bring the youngsters on and younger players who want to take the shirt off the players who are starting."

Wales squad: Laura O'Sullivan (Cardiff City), Claire Skinner (Cardiff City), Olivia Clark (Huddersfield Town), Sophie Ingle (Capt, Chelsea), Hayley Ladd (Manchester United), Loren Dykes (Bristol City), Gemma Evans (Bristol City), Rhiannon Roberts (Liverpool), Charlie Estcourt (Charlton Athletic) Anna Filbey (Tottenham Hotspur) Angharad James (Reading), Elise Hughes (Everton Ladies), Josie Green (Tottenham) Carrie Jones (Cardiff City), Natasha Harding (Reading), Emma Jones (Lewes), Megan Wynne (Tottenham Hotspur), Helen Ward (Watford), Kayleigh Green (Brighton & Hove Albion), Lily Woodham (Charlton Athletic Women), Kylie Nolan (Cardiff City), Ella Powell (Lewes).