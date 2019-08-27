Football gossip: Eriksen, Lovren, Monreal, Lanzini, Lukaku, Locadia

Tottenham are unsure of Christian Eriksen's intentions after a breakdown of the relationship between chairman Daniel Levy and the 27-year-old Denmark midfielder's agent. (Guardian)

Former Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp believes Eriksen should start for Spurs despite uncertainty over his future. (Talksport)

Roma are preparing to make a fresh move for Liverpool and Croatia defender Dejan Lovren, 30. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian)

Real Sociedad want to push through a rapid deal for Arsenal defender Nacho Monreal - so he can train with the club and make his debut on Friday night. The 33-year-old has been offered a two-year contract with an option for a further 12 months. (Express)

West Ham are close to agreeing terms on a new contract with Argentina midfielder Manuel Lanzini, 26. (Sky Sports)

Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku, 26, wanted to leave Manchester United because he was bored at Old Trafford, according to his Belgium international boss Roberto Martinez. (Mirror)

Brighton's Dutch winger Jurgen Locadia, 25, could make a loan move to Bundesliga side Hoffenheim. (Argus)

'I don't see the game how everyone else does' The English boss trying to 'create art' in the US

Paul Pogba's brother Mathias, 29, a forward for Club Deportivo Manchego in the Spanish fourth tier, says his 26-year-old Manchester United sibling would be "great" for Real Madrid. (AS)

Everton striker Cenk Tosun wants to stay at the club this season despite rumours linking the 28-year-old Turkey international with a move to Eintracht Frankfurt. (Turkish Football)

Liverpool say they have no plans to sell young forward Bobby Duncan and have rejected an approach from Fiorentina for the 18-year-old. (Liverpool Echo)

Olympiakos are in talks with Leicester over a deal for the Foxes' Algeria winger Rachid Ghezzal, 27. (Sky Sports)

Manchester City are tracking Hearts defender Aaron Hickey with a view to a £1.5m January swoop for the 17-year-old. (Sun)

West Brom's England Under-19 midfielder Rekeem Harper, 19, is a big part of Slaven Bilic's plans this season and will get his chance soon, the head coach has promised. (Express and Star)