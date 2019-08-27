Alexis Sanchez: Man Utd forward set to join Inter Milan on loan
Inter Milan have agreed a loan deal to sign forward Alexis Sanchez from Manchester United.
Inter boss Antonio Conte is keen to sign Sanchez before the European transfer window closes on Monday.
If a deal goes through, Sanchez will link up with ex-United team-mate Romelu Lukaku, the striker having joined the Serie A club for £74m this summer.
However, Inter have not agreed an option to buy Sanchez at the end of the loan agreement.
Sanchez is thought to earn around £400,000 a week, a figure way outside of Inter's current pay structure, and it has been suggested United may subsidise his salary as part of a deal.
Sanchez has had a disastrous 19 months at Old Trafford since leaving Emirates Stadium in January 2018, scoring just five times in 45 appearances.
He scored twice last season - and only once in the Premier League.