Alexis Sanchez: Man Utd forward set to join Inter Milan on loan

Alexis Sanchez joined Manchester United in January 2018

Inter Milan have agreed a loan deal to sign forward Alexis Sanchez from Manchester United.

Inter boss Antonio Conte is keen to sign Sanchez before the European transfer window closes on Monday.

If a deal goes through, Sanchez will link up with ex-United team-mate Romelu Lukaku, the striker having joined the Serie A club for £74m this summer.

However, Inter have not agreed an option to buy Sanchez at the end of the loan agreement.

Sanchez is thought to earn around £400,000 a week, a figure way outside of Inter's current pay structure, and it has been suggested United may subsidise his salary as part of a deal.

Sanchez has had a disastrous 19 months at Old Trafford since leaving Emirates Stadium in January 2018, scoring just five times in 45 appearances.

He scored twice last season - and only once in the Premier League.