Nottingham Forest & Derby County look into altercation after Carabao Cup tie

Trouble flared at the end of Tuesday's Carabao Cup tie at the City Ground

Nottingham Forest and Derby County are in dialogue after an incident involving Rams captain Richard Keogh and Forest groundstaff after Tuesday's Carabao Cup tie, reports BBC Nottingham Sport.

Keogh did not play in his side's 3-0 defeat at the City Ground.

But he was one of the substitutes warming down on the pitch afterwards when he was involved in an altercation with members of the Forest staff.

A bloodied Keogh then returned to the changing rooms.

The confrontation occurred as post-match interviews were taking place by the side of the pitch.

Neither club are commenting at this moment in time, but are understood to be in discussions to try to establish what happened.