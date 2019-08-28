Lesotho appoint South Africa's Thabo Senong as coach

Thabo Senong led South Africa to the 2017 and 2019 Under-20 World Cups

Lesotho have appointed Thabo Senong as their new coach a week ahead of their 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia over two legs in the preliminary round.

Senong arrives from neighbouring South Africa, where he led the country to the last two Under-20 World Cups

The 38-year-old's contract was not renewed in May after the latest tournament in Poland, where South Africa failed to win a match.

He also served as assistant to Ephraim 'Shakes' Mashaba and Stuart Baxter with Bafana Bafana, who he fell out with and was moved to handle the under-20 team.

At club level he rose to prominence as the assistant to Pitso Mosimane at Mamelodi Sundowns but the Lesotho job will be his first senior post.

Senong made a presentation to the Lesotho Football Association on Monday and was offered the job thereafter before being unveiled in Maseru on Wednesday.

He replaces Moses Maliehe, who has been battling with illness and left due to the problems.

Technical director Lesli Notsi had been acting as coach in the absence of Maliehe in recent times, which included a 6-2 aggregate victory over South Africa in the African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers earlier this month.

Notsi has already selected a squad for the two legs against Ethiopia. Lesotho play away on September 4 before the return leg in Maseru four days later.

They also have CHAN 2020 qualifiers against Zimbabwe later in the month, and are in a group with Nigeria, Benin and Sierra Leone for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers that start in November.