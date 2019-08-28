St Johnstone: Drey Wright on course for return after nine months out

Drey Wright (left) joined St Johnstone from Colchester United last summer

St Johnstone winger Drey Wright has been given the all clear to resume playing after being sidelined since November with a knee problem.

Wright, who signed for the Perth side last summer after leaving Colchester United, picked up a knee ligament injury against Kilmarnock.

However, he has been told by his consultant that he can return to the pitch to regain his match sharpness.

Wright had played 20 times, scoring once, before his injury.

His return will be a boost to manager Tommy Wright, who has been keen to add to his forward options this summer after the departure of Tony Watt to CSKA Sofia.

St Johnstone made a failed attempt to bring striker Stevie May back to McDiarmid Park from Aberdeen.