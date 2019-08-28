Freddie Hinds: Colchester United sign Bristol City forward on loan

Freddie Hinds scored on his Robins debut in the 2017-18 Carabao Cup and again in the second round

Colchester United have signed Bristol City forward Freddie Hinds on loan until January.

The 20-year-old has made four appearances for the Robins since joining the Championship club from Luton Town in January 2017.

He has previously spent time on loan at Cheltenham Town, Wrexham and Bath City and helped the Romans reach the National League South play-offs.

Colchester have taken five points from their opening five games in League Two.

And they beat Premier League club Crystal Palace on penalties in the EFL Cup on Tuesday after the game ended 0-0.