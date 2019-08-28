AIK v Celtic: Neil Lennon wants 'more of the same' from Scottish champions

BBC coverage

Celtic manager Neil Lennon says setting his team up defensively would be "a recipe for disaster" in their Europa League play-off second leg against AIK.

The Scottish champions impessed in a 2-0 win over the Swedes at Parkhead last week and Lennon wants "more of the same" on Thursday night.

A place in the group stage is at stake for the winners of the tie.

"We're a front foot team and know we're capable of scoring goals, we've shown that already this season," Lennon said.

"I don't think we can sit in for 90 minutes. It would be folly to ask players to do something alien to them.

"If we score one that would put us in a tremendous position in the tie. There may be bad moments we have to weather, but we're capable of scoring goals here and getting a positive result."

AIK Stockholm boss Rikard Norling claims he has nothing to gain by reviewing how Romanians Cluj were able to rip Celtic's defence apart four times. Celtic were dumped out of the Champions League by Dan Pretrescu's team after losing 4-3 defeat at home.

"Cluj scored four goals in Glasgow and we didn't. But we're not playing the same way and I don't think I have anything to get from their game against Cluj at all," Norling said.

"We have some ideas how to attack this time. We can't be naive because we're facing a very good side with very good individual skills, especially in the transitions. We need to be clever."

How the tie stands

Celtic are strong favourites to progress to the group stage, second-half goals from James Forrest and Odsonne Edouard in the first leg being scant reward for their dominance.

If AIK, beaten by Denmark's Nordsjaelland in the second qualifying round last season, were to overturn that scoreline, it would take Norling's side into the group stage for the first time since 2012.

They have already progressed further than at any time since then, while Celtic last failed to reach a European group stage in 2010, when they were knocked out of the Europa League play-offs by Utrecht.

Lennon will, though, be wary of the trip to Sweden after his side were consigned to the second-tier competition for a second year running by the defeat to Cluj.

Winning boost for both sides

Celtic and AIK go into the game on the back of convincing 3-1 domestic victories on Sunday.

The Scottish champions remain top of the Premiership, helped along by two own goals from Hearts and a Callum McGregor strike.

Goals from on-loan Rostov midfielder Anton Saletros, defender Rasmus Lindkvist and wing-back Heradi Rashidi away to Ostersunds mean AIK remain second, four points behind leaders Djurgarden, in the Allsvenskan after 21 games.

