Europa League - Qualifying Play-offs - 2nd Leg
AIK18:00Celtic
Venue: Friends Arena

AIK v Celtic: Neil Lennon wants 'more of the same' from Scottish champions

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Live on BBC Radio Scotland MW and BBC Sport website

Media playback is not supported on this device

Celtic must be prepared for AIK 'to have a go' - Lennon

Celtic manager Neil Lennon says setting his team up defensively would be "a recipe for disaster" in their Europa League play-off second leg against AIK.

The Scottish champions impessed in a 2-0 win over the Swedes at Parkhead last week and Lennon wants "more of the same" on Thursday night.

A place in the group stage is at stake for the winners of the tie.

"We're a front foot team and know we're capable of scoring goals, we've shown that already this season," Lennon said.

"I don't think we can sit in for 90 minutes. It would be folly to ask players to do something alien to them.

"If we score one that would put us in a tremendous position in the tie. There may be bad moments we have to weather, but we're capable of scoring goals here and getting a positive result."

AIK Stockholm boss Rikard Norling claims he has nothing to gain by reviewing how Romanians Cluj were able to rip Celtic's defence apart four times. Celtic were dumped out of the Champions League by Dan Pretrescu's team after losing 4-3 defeat at home.

"Cluj scored four goals in Glasgow and we didn't. But we're not playing the same way and I don't think I have anything to get from their game against Cluj at all," Norling said.

"We have some ideas how to attack this time. We can't be naive because we're facing a very good side with very good individual skills, especially in the transitions. We need to be clever."

How the tie stands

Celtic are strong favourites to progress to the group stage, second-half goals from James Forrest and Odsonne Edouard in the first leg being scant reward for their dominance.

If AIK, beaten by Denmark's Nordsjaelland in the second qualifying round last season, were to overturn that scoreline, it would take Norling's side into the group stage for the first time since 2012.

They have already progressed further than at any time since then, while Celtic last failed to reach a European group stage in 2010, when they were knocked out of the Europa League play-offs by Utrecht.

Lennon will, though, be wary of the trip to Sweden after his side were consigned to the second-tier competition for a second year running by the defeat to Cluj.

Winning boost for both sides

Media playback is not supported on this device

Celtic 3-1 Hearts: Let's be clear - it's two own goals, says Steven Thompson

Celtic and AIK go into the game on the back of convincing 3-1 domestic victories on Sunday.

The Scottish champions remain top of the Premiership, helped along by two own goals from Hearts and a Callum McGregor strike.

Goals from on-loan Rostov midfielder Anton Saletros, defender Rasmus Lindkvist and wing-back Heradi Rashidi away to Ostersunds mean AIK remain second, four points behind leaders Djurgarden, in the Allsvenskan after 21 games.

Match statistics

  • Celtic are unbeaten in four away games this season, while AIK have failed to win their last two home games
  • AIK beat Dundee United 1-0 in the 1984-85 Uefa Cup first round in their only other home game against a Scottish side.
  • Celtic have won five of their seven previous meetings with Swedish opposition, but their one defeat came on their last visit - 2-0 to Malmo in 2015-16 Champions League qualifying.
  • Winger James Forrest has scored in five of his last six games for Celtic in all competitions.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 29th August 2019

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Leverkusen6411169713
2Zürich631276110
3AEK Larnaca6123612-65
4Ludogorets604257-24

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg66001761118
2Celtic630368-29
3RB Leipzig62139817
4Rosenborg6015414-101

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg632165111
2Slavia Prague631243110
3Bordeaux62136607
4FC Copenhagen612335-25

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dinamo Zagreb6420113814
2Fenerbahçe62227708
3Spartak Trnava621347-37
4Anderlecht603327-53

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal65101221016
2Sporting64111331013
3Vorskla Poltava6105413-93
4FK Qarabag6105213-113

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Betis633072512
2Olympiakos6312116510
3AC Milan6312129310
4F91 Dudelange6015316-131

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal6240125710
2Rapid Vienna631269-310
3Rangers61328806
4Spartak Moscow6123812-45

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Frankfurt66001751218
2Lazio6303911-29
3Apollon Limassol6213101007
4Marseille6015616-101

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1KRC Genk6321148611
2Malmö FF62317619
3Besiktas6213911-27
4Sarpsborg 086123813-55

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla64021861212
2FK Krasnodar640288012
3Standard Liege631279-210
4Akhisarspor6015414-101

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dynamo Kiev6321107311
2Rennes630378-19
3FC Astana62227708
4FK Jablonec612368-25

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea6510123916
2BATE Borisov63039909
3MOL Vidi621357-27
4PAOK Salonika6105512-73
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories