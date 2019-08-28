Finlay Robertson: Dundee 16-year-old 'will handle' city derby - James McPake

Finlay Robertson (right) broke into the Dundee first team this season

Scottish Championship: Dundee United v Dundee Venue: Tannadice Park, Dundee Date: Friday, 30 August Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: BBC Radio Scotland MW and live text commentary on BBC Sport online

Dundee midfielder Finlay Robertson will handle Friday's city derby despite only being 16 - because he was ready for first-team football two years ago.

So says James McPake, who was in charge of the Dens Park youths before being promoted to manager this season.

Robertson has made eight starts this season for the Championship side.

"I was confident he could have played in the first team when he was 14," McPake said ahead of his side's short trip to Tannadice.

"He didn't look like a 14-year-old when he was 14 either, so I have no issue. As I have said from day one - if I have got belief from players and I think they are old enough or good enough to train or play in the first team then they will do that regardless of age."

Robertson's form has also been rewarded with a call-up to Scotland's under-19 squad and he is poised to start as Dundee look to narrow the four-point gap between themselves and leaders United.

"He will handle it," McPake said. "If he is selected or if he is fit, he will handle it the way Finlay Robertson has handled his career to date - whether that has been as an eight-year-old, a 14-year-old or a 16-year-old.

"That is not glossing over how tough a game this is. He has handled himself very well so far in his career and do I think he could play in bigger games than that? Absolutely."

As a former Dark Blues captain, McPake has sampled plenty of Dundee derbies and the 35-year-old's last game before being forced to retire with a knee injury was against United in January 2016, but this will be the first he has been involved in as a manager.

"It probably accelerated me into coaching," he said. "I was doing a little bit, but not as much. I certainly wouldn't be here if it wasn't for the injury, I know that for a fact, because I would hopefully still be trying to play."

McPake always had the belief that he would be a manager one day and, although hastening his progress in the dugout was the positive from his injury, he added: "There are a lot of negative sides to the injury, which are still very raw."