European transfer deadline day: When does summer window close?

Christian Eriksen, Paul Pogba and Neymar have all been the subject of transfer rumours this summer

The transfer window for Premier League and Championship clubs may have closed, but for Leagues One and Two and leagues across Europe there is still time to seal those last-minute deals.

Clubs in England's third and fourth tiers have until 17:00 BST on Monday, 2 September to register permanent or loan deals, with Scottish sides having until midnight.

Spain's La Liga, Italy's Serie A, Germany's Bundesliga and France's Ligue 1 also have their deadline on 2 September but at varying times during the day.

The Bundesliga transfer window is first to close at 17:00 BST with the Serie A deadline at 19:00 BST. In Ligue 1 and La Liga, the transfer window closes at 23:00 BST.

European transfer deadline day - Monday, 2 September Deadline (times all BST) English League One and Two 17:00 Bundesliga 17:00 Serie A 19:00 La Liga 23:00 Ligue 1 23:00 Scottish leagues Midnight

For a second year in a row the Premier League had its transfer deadline the day before the season started - in this case Thursday, 8 August at 17:00 BST.

The Championship joined their top-flight counterparts in bringing their transfer deadline forward after the English Football League's 72 clubs voted to introduce a split deadline for the summer window in May.

Last season, Italy's top flight also had a deadline before the season started, but it has reverted to the standard closing time this season.

Normally that deadline would be 31 August but with that date falling on a Saturday this year, clubs have until the next working day on Monday to complete any late transfers.

What deals will be done?

Alexis Sanchez is close to leaving Manchester United for Inter Milan

The major transfer saga yet to be resolved is that of Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar, with Barcelona keen on bringing the Brazil international back to the Nou Camp.

Officials from both clubs met in Paris earlier this week to discuss a possible loan deal, with Barca then paying 170m euros (£153m) for a permanent transfer next summer.

Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez is expected to return to Italy before the deadline after Inter Milan agreed a loan deal for the Chile international.

Real Madrid have already been busy in the transfer market this summer but that has not stopped them being linked with some late deals, including for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba and Sporting's Bruno Fernandes.

Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen, who has entered the final year of his contract in north London, has also been linked with a move to Spain.

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino said he "doesn't know" if the Denmark midfielder will play for the club again when he was asked about his future after last weekend's home defeat by Newcastle.

