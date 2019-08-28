Football gossip: Sancho, Bakayoko, Sanchez, Begovic, Neymar

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is prepared to wait until next summer to bolster his attack, with Borussia Dortmund's England forward Jadon Sancho, 19, remaining his leading target. (Evening Standard)

Barcelona and Paris St-Germain have agreed a transfer fee for 27-year-old Brazil forward Neymar, but negotiations continue over the terms of the deal. PSG want France forward Ousmane Dembele, 22, to be part of the package. (Mirror)

However, Dembele's agent says the player will not be leaving the Nou Camp, which could lead to the collapse of Neymar's proposed move to Barcelona. (Daily Mail)

Chelsea's French midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, 25, has agreed terms for rejoining Monaco on loan - with a £31.8m permanent switch lined up. (RMC Sport, via Sun)

Arsenal defender Nacho Monreal, 33, could return to his native Spain before Monday's European transfer deadline, with Real Sociedad keen to sign the former Osasuna and Malaga player. (Evening Standard)

Arsenal and England striker Sam Greenwood, 17, has been identified by Italian giants AC Milan and Juventus as a target after impressing scouts at the Under-17 European Championships earlier this summer. (Sun)

Manchester United will pay £300,000 of Alexis Sanchez's £400,000 a week contract while the 30-year-old Chile forward is on loan at Inter Milan. (Metro)

RB Leipzig forward and Liverpool target Timo Werner, 23, still is not ruling out a move abroad in the future, despite the German forward just signing a new deal at the Bundesliga club. (Mirror)

Bournemouth's Bosnia-Herzegovina keeper Asmir Begovic, 32, could leave after losing his place to 21-year-old Englishman Aaron Ramsdale. (Sun)

Reading's English striker Sam Baldock, 30, is the subject of interest from several clubs in Germany's Bundesliga 2, while 19-year-old English defender Tom Holmes is set to join KSV Roeselare in Belgium on loan. (Get Reading)

Stoke City's Belgium-born midfielder Giannelli Imbula, 26, is on the verge of a loan move to Serie A new boys Lecce. (Sport Italia)