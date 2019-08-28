Oliver Norwood: NI boss O'Neill 'tried everything' to stop midfielder quitting

Oliver Norwood was a virtual ever-present in Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill's starting XI

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill has said that he did all he could to convince Oliver Norwood to continue his international career.

The Sheffield United midfielder, 28, has quit the international squad to concentrate on his club career.

"It's his decision and I can't influence it any more than I've tried to," said O'Neill.

"I tried everything, as I have done in the past with players who have contemplated retirement," he added.

"Players like Aaron Hughes - I've always tried to make sure they've got the maximum out of their international careers. It's a disappointment for me but there's very little more I can do."

Norwood won 57 caps before deciding to retire from international football in July, having initially opted to sit out the first four matches of the Euro 2020 qualifying campaign in March and June.

He has won three successive promotions from England's Championship - with Brighton in 2017, Fulham a year later and Sheffield United last May.

The midfielder finally made his first Premier League appearance in August, and scored in the Blades' 2-1 Carabao Cup victory over Blackburn on Tuesday.

"Ollie is a player who was picked consistently to start so it's not as if he wasn't being selected," said O'Neill.

"He started every one of 26 qualification games in a row over a four-year period, the only player in the squad to have done that.

"You look at the likes of Aaron [Hughes], Gareth [McAuley], Steven Davis and Jonny Evans - they really value their international careers. They want to play as long as possible. They want to get 100 caps.

"Ollie had that opportunity but he has decided his club career takes priority and he has the right to make that decision."

'Biggest regret of my career'

O'Neill reflected on ending his own international career at the same age as Norwood as being "the biggest regret" of his playing days.

"I was selected for Northern Ireland as an 18-year-old and stopped being selected as a 28-year-old," said the NI boss.

"When I look back on my career, it's my one regret that I didn't play longer at international football and didn't get to 50 caps.

"Those are the sort of things I talked about in my conversations with Ollie about but ultimately I do think it's a mistake because I think his international career will be his legacy."