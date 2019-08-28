Kilmarnock reject Sunderland bid for Greg Taylor

Greg Taylor, left, has appeared five times for Kilmarnock this season

Kilmarnock have rejected a bid from Sunderland for left-back Greg Taylor, with the offer some way short of the Scottish Premiership club's valuation.

It has been reported that the English League One side were prepared to pay less than £1m for the Scotland cap.

Celtic have also been credited with an interest, while German club Nurnberg had a £500,000 approach rebuffed.

However, head coach Angelo Alessio previously said he does not expect the 21-year-old to leave this month.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon confirmed on Wednesday the Parkhead club are looking to sign a left-back and have "shown interest in quite a number".

Taylor missed Kilmarnock's goalless draw with Aberdeen last weekend with a thigh injury.

He made his Scotland debut in the 3-0 Euro 2020 qualification defeat against Belgium in June.