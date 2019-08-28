Carabao Cup draw: Man City to play Preston, Man Utd meet Rochdale
Holders Manchester City will travel to Preston in the Carabao Cup third round while Manchester United host League One side Rochdale.
Liverpool were drawn away against MK Dons and Southampton will visit south coast rivals Portsmouth.
Last year's finalists Chelsea will play Grimsby or Macclesfield while Tottenham play League Two's Colchester United and Arsenal host Nottingham Forest.
The ties will be played the week beginning 23 September.
Draw in full
Wolves v Reading
Oxford United v West Ham
Watford v Swansea City
Brighton v Aston Villa
Sheffield United v Sunderland
Colchester United v Tottenham
Portsmouth v Southampton
Burton v Bournemouth
Preston v Manchester City
MK Dons v Liverpool
Manchester United v Rochdale
Luton v Leicester
Chelsea v Grimsby/Macclesfield
Sheffield Wednesday v Everton
Arsenal v Nottingham Forest
Crawley Town v Stoke City