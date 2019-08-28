Carabao Cup draw: Man City to play Preston, Man Utd meet Rochdale

From the section

Man City beat Chelsea on penalties in the 2018-19 final

Holders Manchester City will travel to Preston in the Carabao Cup third round while Manchester United host League One side Rochdale.

Liverpool were drawn away against MK Dons and Southampton will visit south coast rivals Portsmouth.

Last year's finalists Chelsea will play Grimsby or Macclesfield while Tottenham play League Two's Colchester United and Arsenal host Nottingham Forest.

The ties will be played the week beginning 23 September.

Draw in full

Wolves v Reading

Oxford United v West Ham

Watford v Swansea City

Brighton v Aston Villa

Sheffield United v Sunderland

Colchester United v Tottenham

Portsmouth v Southampton

Burton v Bournemouth

Preston v Manchester City

MK Dons v Liverpool

Manchester United v Rochdale

Luton v Leicester

Chelsea v Grimsby/Macclesfield

Sheffield Wednesday v Everton

Arsenal v Nottingham Forest

Crawley Town v Stoke City