Foul by Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax).
Ajax v Apoel Nicosia
Line-ups
Ajax
- 24Onana
- 28Dest
- 3VeltmanBooked at 45mins
- 17Blind
- 31Tagliafico
- 4ÁlvarezBooked at 25mins
- 21Martínez
- 7Neres Campos
- 22Ziyech
- 10Tadic
- 9Huntelaar
Substitutes
- 1Semedo Varela
- 2Schuurs
- 11Promes
- 18Marin
- 23Traoré
- 26Ekkelenkamp
- 30de Wit
Apoel Nicosia
- 27Belec
- 91MihajlovicBooked at 30mins
- 30MerkisBooked at 34mins
- 44Ioannou
- 23Reis GraçaBooked at 69mins
- 11Al-Taamari
- 8Vieira de SouzaBooked at 56mins
- 14Matic
- 17JakolisBooked at 62minsSubstituted forDe Vincentiat 64'minutes
- 89Bezjak
- 20Pavlovic
Substitutes
- 7Efrem
- 9Hallenius
- 10De Vincenti
- 13Lafrance
- 46Aloneftis
- 71Vidigal
- 99Waterman
- Referee:
- Felix Zwayer
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home71%
- Away29%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away0
- Corners
- Home6
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away14
Live Text
Mousa Suleiman (APOEL Nicosia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Joãozinho (APOEL Nicosia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
David Neres (Ajax) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Joãozinho (APOEL Nicosia).
Edson Álvarez (Ajax) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Tomás De Vincenti (APOEL Nicosia).
Attempt missed. Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Hakim Ziyech with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Vid Belec.
Attempt saved. Klaas Jan Huntelaar (Ajax) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Dusan Tadic.
Substitution
Substitution, APOEL Nicosia. Tomás De Vincenti replaces Antonio Jakolis.
David Neres (Ajax) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Joãozinho (APOEL Nicosia).
Booking
Antonio Jakolis (APOEL Nicosia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Joël Veltman (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Antonio Jakolis (APOEL Nicosia).
Foul by Lisandro Martínez (Ajax).
Lucas Souza (APOEL Nicosia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Lisandro Martínez (Ajax) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Hakim Ziyech.
Attempt blocked. David Neres (Ajax) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lisandro Martínez.
Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Nikolas Ioannou.
Attempt saved. Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Hand ball by Dragan Mihajlovic (APOEL Nicosia).
Booking
Lucas Souza (APOEL Nicosia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lucas Souza (APOEL Nicosia).
Offside, Ajax. Hakim Ziyech tries a through ball, but Klaas Jan Huntelaar is caught offside.
Offside, APOEL Nicosia. Antonio Jakolis tries a through ball, but Andrija Pavlovic is caught offside.
Foul by Lisandro Martínez (Ajax).
Andrija Pavlovic (APOEL Nicosia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
VAR Decision: No Goal Ajax 1-0 APOEL Nicosia.
Delay in match (Ajax). VAR checking.
Offside, Ajax. Hakim Ziyech tries a through ball, but Joël Veltman is caught offside.
Klaas Jan Huntelaar (Ajax) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nikolas Ioannou (APOEL Nicosia).
Second Half
Second Half begins Ajax 1, APOEL Nicosia 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Ajax 1, APOEL Nicosia 0.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Roman Bezjak (APOEL Nicosia).