NI League Cup: Institute edge out PSNI to make third round

Institute's Joe McCready
Joe McCready equalised for Institute with a free-kick after 36 minutes

Institute twice came from behind to clinch a 3-2 victory over Championship strugglers PSNI in the League Cup second round game at Limavady.

Jack McAllister fired in the opener before a fumble by keeper Daniele Di Giorgio let in Gareth Brown to level.

Brian Cabraley hit the bottom corner to quickly restore PSNI's advantage only for Joe McCready to thump home a 20-yard free-kick to make it 2-2.

Conor Tourish headed in Institute's winner on 69 minutes.

It was Institute's first win of the season with the north-west side picking up just one point from their opening four Premiership games.

PSNI, who sit bottom of the Championship, came close to going 2-0 in front when Mark Anderson's shot crashed off the Institute woodwork.

Institute will go into Friday's third round draw with the 15 clubs which progressed from Tuesday night's ties.

They include Premier Intermediate League side Bangor, who overcame Premiership outfit Carrick on penalties.

Championship team H&W Welders also dispatched top-flight opposition with a 4-2 win at Warrenpoint Town.

