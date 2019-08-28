Wednesday's EFL Cup reports

Burnley 1-3 Sunderland

League One side Sunderland scored two goals in three second-half minutes as they came from behind to win at Burnley and reach the Carabao Cup third round.

Jay Rodriguez slotted the Premier League hosts ahead from 18 yards.

Sunderland levelled with Will Grigg's neat finish.

The visitors led when Tom Flanagan headed home and George Dobson side-footed a third to complete the shock.

Sean Dyche's Clarets, who made 10 changes and gave Danny Drinkwater his debut, searched for a way back into the tie - Kevin Long's header saved by Lee Burge and Chris Wood rolling just wide - but they managed just three shots on target in all.

Sunderland, who remain unbeaten this season, made eight changes of their own and fell behind despite a bright start - Rodriguez drilling across Burge on his first start since rejoining from West Brom this summer.

The home side came very close to doubling their advantage, Lennon's low shot coming off the left-hand post before Vydra's rebound struck the right post.

But Northern Ireland striker Grigg was left unmarked to equalise against the run of play, and Jack Ross' side caught Burnley cold after the break to score from two short corners.

Former England keeper Joe Hart could only parry Lynden Gooch's shot for Black Cats captain Flanagan to score, and Dobson's first goal since joining from Walsall this summer gave the visitors an unexpected buffer.

Lincoln 2-4 Everton

Everton scored two late headers to beat Lincoln in a thrilling Carabao Cup second-round tie.

The League One hosts led within 20 seconds as Harry Anderson blasted home from Jack Payne's cross.

Lucas Digne equalised with a wonderful 30-yard free-kick and then Gylfi Sigurdsson scored a penalty.

Bruno Andrade levelled with a stunning volley, but Alex Iwobi and Richarlison scored to take Everton into a third-round tie at Sheffield Wednesday.

The Imps, who like the visitors made five changes, had the perfect start when they attacked straight from kick-off and Anderson fired past Jordan Pickford after good play on the left wing by Payne.

But the Toffees dominated possession, with Sigurdsson missing a couple of chances before Digne's phenomenal long-range free-kick into the top corner.

Toffees forward Moise Kean, making his first start in English football, was lively and hit the post after a fine jinking run into the box.

Sigurdsson looked as if he had decided the game when he sent goalkeeper Grant Smith the wrong way after Michael O'Connor fouled Morgan Schneiderlin.

But there was plenty more to come, with Andrade winning a sweet volley from Michael Keane's misplaced header.

Two headed goals were enough to deny the home side a penalty shootout as Iwobi scored his first goal for Everton from Cenk Tosun's knock-on, with Richarlison turning home Digne's left-wing cross.

Newcastle 1-1 Leicester (2-4 on pens)

Leicester beat Premier League rivals Newcastle 4-2 on penalties at St James' Park to reach the Carabao Cup third round.

Jamie Vardy scored the decisive spot-kick after Kasper Schmeichel had saved from Jonjo Shelvey and Isaac Hayden.

James Maddison had earlier put Leicester in front in the first half with a deflected free-kick.

Newcastle equalised after the break through Yoshinori Muto's close-range finish.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers says he wants to go far in the cup competitions this season and demonstrated that determination by naming a strong side, with the likes of Vardy, Maddison and former Magpies forward Ayoze Perez all retaining their places from Saturday's Premier League win at Sheffield United.

Newcastle, in contrast, showed seven changes to the team that won their first game of the season at Tottenham on Sunday, including a debut for 21-year-old midfielder Matty Longstaff - brother of Sean - and a first start since January for Ciaran Clark.

Steve Bruce's side were content to sit back and soak up the pressure like they did so successfully at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The result was a game of few chances, with just three shots on target throughout the 90 minutes.

It was perhaps no surprise, therefore, that the opener came from a set-piece, with Maddison's 25-yard free-kick deflecting off Matt Ritchie in the Newcastle wall and beyond a wrong-footed Karl Darlow.

Newcastle were much more positive at the start of the second half and were rewarded with the equaliser when Muto reacted quickest in the six-yard box after Jetro Willems had gone down under a challenge from Ricardo Pereira.

But neither side could force a winner and the game drifted towards a penalty shootout.

Schmeichel saved two of Newcastle's four spot-kicks, allowing Vardy the chance to score past Darlow and send the Foxes through to the next round, where they will visit Championship side Luton.

Rotherham 0-1 Sheffield Wednesday

Atdhe Nuhiu's late winner saw Sheffield Wednesday beat local rivals Rotherham in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

The Kosovo international settled the tie in the 96th minute, reacting quickest to smash high into the net.

Freddie Ladapo should have put the hosts ahead but poked wide when one-on-one with the goalkeeper.

Fernando Forestieri curled over for Wednesday but Nuhiu settled the game to set up a third-round tie against Premier League side Everton.

Wednesday striker Jordan Rhodes came close but his header from Morgan Fox's whipped cross was straight at Daniel Iversen.

And a cross from substitute Kadeem Harris was met menacingly by Fox but his header flew just wide.

Bournemouth 0-0 Forest Green (3-0 on pens)

Goalkeeper Mark Travers saved all three penalties in the shootout to help Bournemouth edge past League Two side Forest Green and reach the Carabao Cup third round.

After the game finished goalless, Travers' saves allowed Philip Billing to score the winning spot-kick.

Travers denied Josh Mills, Kevin Dawson and James Morton in the shootout while Jordon Ibe's penalty was also saved for the Cherries.

The Premier League side, whose reward is a third-round rip to League One Burton, had created numerous chances in normal time but Forest Green goalkeeper Joe Wollacott produced a series of fine saves.

He saved from Harry Wilson and Ibe early in the first half, keeping Forest Green level in their first game against a top-flight side.

Wollacott then twice saved from Joshua King in the second half, the first a fine save with his boot when one-on-one, while Jack Stacey also hit the post on his Cherries' debut.

Forest Green's best chance fell to Junior Mondal but he fired over the bar from 12 yards in the second half.

Matt Stevens also went close for the League Two side but his effort was cleared off the line by Andrew Surman following a corner.

King and Dominic Solanke calmly slotted home their penalties in the shootout and, after Travers saved Forest Green's three efforts, Biling smashed into the top corner to seal the win.

QPR 0-2 Portsmouth

Goals from John Marquis and Marcus Harness gave League One side Portsmouth victory at QPR in the Carabao Cup.

Championship side Rangers had most of the possession and created a number of chances in the second-round clash.

But Marquis' 76th-minute penalty put Pompey ahead and Harness sealed their win five minutes later.

Marquis tucked away the resulting spot-kick after being brought down by Toni Leistner.

And worse followed for the hosts when Ross McCrorie sprinted past Leistner on the left and laid the ball across to Harness, who applied the finish.

Marc Pugh had missed a great chance for QPR early in the second half, heading straight at Craig MacGillivray from Ryan Manning's cross.

QPR dominated large spells of the first half and almost scored a brilliant early goal.

A lovely team move started by keeper Liam Kelly - left out of the Scotland squad in favour of MacGillivray - led to Ilias Chair playing in Jan Mlakar, whose ball across the face of goal just evaded Bright Osayi-Samuel at the far post.

However, for all their neat approach play, Rangers were unable to break the deadlock and Pompey took full advantage after Leistner's rash challenge.

QPR's miserable night was summed up when a goal was initially given after Ebere Eze fired into the net in injury time.

But the effort was disallowed for offside after referee Ross Joyce consulted his assistant.

Swansea 6-0 Cambridge

Swansea City continued their sparkling start to the season as they thrashed Cambridge 6-0 in the Carabao Cup.

The Swans are yet to lose under Steve Cooper and that record was never under threat as they dismantled their League Two visitors in the second round.

Kristoffer Peterson began the rout inside a minute, before George Byers doubled the hosts' lead.

Sam Surridge scored twice and there were also goals for Jordon Garrick and Wayne Routledge.

Swansea's reward is a third-round tie away to Premier League side Watford, to be played in the week commencing 23 September.

Cambridge had knocked out Brentford on penalties in the first round and came to Wales with hopes of claiming another Championship scalp.

But Colin Calderwood's team were outclassed by one of the second tier's early pacesetters, despite Cooper changing his entire starting XI following Sunday's win over Birmingham.

Summer signing Peterson steered in his first Swansea goal after good work down the right from Garrick.

Byers tapped in his third of the season to make it 2-0 on 20 minutes before Surridge prodded home from Peterson's cross.

Cambridge almost responded when Jack Roles rattled a shot against the bar, but Swansea made it 4-0 when Routledge's shot was parried and Garrick marked his full debut by sweeping in the rebound.

It was 5-0 in first-half stoppage time after a neat exchange on the edge of the box allowed on-loan Bournemouth striker Surridge to claim his third goal in Swans colours.

Routledge rounded off the scoring 14 minutes from the end, while there was a special moment as academy product Jack Evans came on for his senior debut having missed the whole of last season after being diagnosed with cancer.