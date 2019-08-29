Jack Evans: Swansea City youngster makes 'amazing' debut after cancer battle

Midfielder Jack Evans has captained Swansea City's U23 team

Swansea City midfielder Jack Evans says he is ready to earn boss Steve Cooper's trust - and eat cake - following his first-team debut after battling cancer.

Wales Under-21 cap Evans, 21, was diagnosed with cancer in summer 2018 but it went into remission in February.

Evans replaced Tom Carroll for the final 17 minutes of Wednesday's 6-0 Carabao Cup win against Cambridge.

"It was amazing, I can't describe the feeling. At some points I didn't think it would happen," said Evans.

"It's always amazing making your debut but it helped that I've played with loads of the players (at academy level) before, the team is a perfect blend and it helps people come through and do as well as they can.

"I've got to keep improving and show I deserve another chance to get out there. I've got a long way to go to earn his (Cooper's) full trust but games like that help me do that.

"I'll have a chocolate fudge cake to celebrate but then it's straight back to training."

Evans joined Swansea's youth set-up when he was just eight years old and is the latest of an ever-growing list of players to progress to the first team.

Dan James, Joe Rodon and George Byers were all first-team debutants last season while Evans has followed defender Ben Cabango's footsteps in breaking through under Cooper.

"He needs singling out because it was the best message of the evening," said Cooper.

"We've got a boy who has been in a dark place, fought back, and to see him go out on the pitch tonight we were all very proud of him.

"All I've seen since I've arrived is a kid desperate to do well regardless of what has gone on in his life and the debut was a reward for that, and I hope there are many more for him."