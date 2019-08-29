Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hibs, Hearts, Leicester, Rosenborg, Basel, Partick

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic are poised to move for Leicester City winger Fousseni Diabate, with the Scottish champions' former manager, Brendan Rodgers, willing to allow the 23-year-old French-born Mali international go out on loan. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic target Birger Meling is looking to leave Rosenborg after their Champions League defeat by Dinamo Zagreb and the 24-year-old has told his agent which clubs he is interested in joining. (Daily Record)

Swiss Super League club Basel have dropped their interest in striker Florian Kamberi having been put off by Hibernian's £3m valuation for the 24-year-old and Palmeiras striker Arthur Cabral is close to moving to St Jakob-Park on loan instead. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Hearts plan to develop closer links with Manchester City after owner Ann Budge described the English champions' interest in 17-year-old left-back Aaron Hickey is a huge compliment and with the Edinburgh outfit also poised to sign the Japanese forward Ryotaro Meshino on loan from them. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Celtic will enter pot two for the Europa League group draw if they qualify as Rangers face uncertainty and facing potentially mouthwatering ties with Manchester United, Arsenal, Roma and Porto. (The Scotsman)

Rangers are their shortest odds to beat Celtic to the title since their return to the Scottish Premiership ahead of Sunday's Old Firm match at Ibrox. (The Scotsman)

Partick Thistle chairman David Beattie has moved to reassure supporters that a potential takeover of the club by New City Capital remains on course as he denied claims that he has been seeking alternative investors. (The National)