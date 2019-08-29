Football a 'great release' after father's cancer diagnosis - Philip Lowry

The Lowry brothers have both lifted the Premiership and the Irish Cup

Crusaders midfielder Philip Lowry says football provided a "great release" for him and his brother Stephen following their father's cancer diagnosis in 2014.

"You're obviously devastated but you've got to get on with life," said Philip on the Irish League Behaviour podcast.

"Going to football, especially in the Irish League, the amount of friends you make... everyone is asking about how he is getting on.

"It is just a big family really."

Ken Lowry, a former referee, was diagnosed with the rare form of cancer five years ago and has since recovered from the illness.

"I never expected it to happen to me because I felt so fit and strong," he said.

"I kept saying to the doctors 'you must have got your notes mixed up'."

Midfielders Stephen and Philip are among the most successful current players in the domestic game, both with numerous league and cup triumphs to their name.

Philip, 30, was enjoying his final season of a trophy-laden spell at Linfield when his father received his diagnosis.

"David Jeffrey was Philip's manager at Linfield and he was superb with him, he is a really top class operator," said Ken.

"I met David after and he said 'my mother is praying for you', and he meant it."

The Lowry brothers will go head-to-head for the first time this season on 21 September

Older brother Stephen returned to Coleraine at the beginning of last season following a successful spell at Windsor Park.

"Everything we have now is great," he said.

"Looking back on it having come out the other side, now we can move forward, he comes to all our games and it's fantastic."

Both Crusaders and Coleraine are unbeaten through the first four games of the new league campaign, with the sides set to meet at the Showgrounds on 21 September.

You can hear more from the Lowry brothers and their father Ken on Irish League Behaviour which is available to subscribe and listen to on the BBC Sounds App.