Neil Warnock: Cardiff City are looking at 15 potential midfield signings

Cardiff City midfielder Marlon Pack was injured early in their defeat to Reading on 18 August

Cardiff City are trying to sign a free agent midfielder but Neil Warnock says players' demands are holding up a possible deal.

Warnock feels Cardiff are short in central midfield having lost Marlon Pack to a hamstring injury.

He is hopeful of adding a new face soon, but says the Bluebirds will not pay over the odds.

"We have looked - we had a list yesterday of probably 15 players," said the Cardiff boss.

"I have enquired about a couple of others not on that list.

"When you get players who are out of contract and they are good players, they want two-year contracts on money we are not prepared to pay.

"I don't want to commit the club to something I don't think is right."

In Pack's absence, Joe Ralls and Leandro Bacuna are set to start in central midfield against Fulham on Friday night with Will Vaulks on the bench.

Warnock added: "If we could get somebody on a short-term contract or even until the end of the season, that's a possibility.

"If a player comes and shows you (what they can do), you are not going to let him go. Players should gamble more rather than wanting two years guaranteed.

"They are out of contract so they have not been inundated with offers."

Bluebirds 'enjoy' being underdogs

Cardiff City and Fulham won their respective home games in the Premier League during the 2018-19 season

Cardiff will aim to make it three wins in three home league games this season on Friday when they face Scott Parker's side, who were also relegated from the Premier League in May.

Warnock feels there is more to come from his team after a mixed start to their Championship campaign, and says they will be "underdogs" against Fulham.

"We enjoy that," Warnock said. "We have nothing to worry about - I don't think there's anybody in this league we should worry about.

"But what we have to do is take our opportunities when they come.

"We know they will have a lot of possession because that's how they play. If they get the chances we have had, they will beat us because they will put them away.

"We have got to hope people like Robert (Glatzel) start putting them away. We need the centre-halves to chip in at free-kicks - we need some goals. It's time to stand up really."

The midweek Carabao Cup loss to Luton attracted just 4,111 fans - the lowest attendance for a Cardiff game since they moved to the Cardiff City Stadium a decade ago.

But Warnock thinks it will be a different story against Fulham.

"It will be a cracking crowd," he added. "I wasn't disappointed the other night - I thought save your money and come Friday because the place absolutely bounces when it's a good crowd. We do need that against the top teams."