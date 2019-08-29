Mauritania opt to leave Adama Ba out of squad

Adama Ba played for Mauritania at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt

Mauritania coach Corentin Martins has left star forward Adama Ba out of his squad for a friendly against Tunisia on 6 September.

The decision to omit the 25-year-old comes a few days after he joined Morocco's Renaissance Berkane.

"He has just signed for a new club and he's not at the moment ready for an international match," Martins told the Mauritania Football Federation's website.

"We must avoid an injury at all costs."

Ba, who played in all three of Mauritania's games at at the Africa Cup of Nations, is one of five Mourabitounes players from Egypt to be left out of the sqaud.

The others are Diade Diarra, Bessam the injured Abu Demba, and Saly Sarr who recently retired from international football.

The 31-year-old forward Bessam has just moved to Saudi Arabian club Al-Khleed and is expected to play a league match on 3 September.

Egypt-based forward Amadou Niass, Abdallahi Mahmoud who plays as a for midfielder for Spanish club Deportivo Alaves and France based defender Houssen Aderahmane return to the squad after missing the Nations Cup.

Two home-based players El Hacen Lemrabott and Sidi Touda, who both play for FC Nouadhibou, are the new faces in the squad.