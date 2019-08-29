Chiedozie Ogbene: Rotherham United sign Brentford winger

Chiedozie Ogbene made nine substitute appearances in all competitions for Brentford

Rotherham United have signed Brentford winger Chiedozie Ogbene on a three-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

Ogbene, 22, joined the Bees in January 2018 after spells with Cork City and Limerick in the Republic of Ireland.

However, he failed to make a first-team start for the Championship club and spent the first half of last season on loan at League Two side Exeter.

The Millers have taken six points from their first three matches in League One this season.

