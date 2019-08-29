Samuel Radlinger: Barnsley goalkeeper out until at least December

Austrian keeper Samuel Radlinger joined Barnsley from German club Hannover in June

Barnsley goalkeeper Samuel Radlinger will be out until at least December after injuring knee ligaments during their Championship defeat by Luton.

He was hurt by a challenge from striker James Collins in the 82nd minute but completed the game as the Tykes had used all three of their substitutions.

Radlinger, 26, has started all five of Barnsley's league games this season.

"He was very down after the game. It's a big injury," first-team coach Chris Stern told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"We're lucky to have two very good goalkeepers and feel confident Brad Collins can play like a normal number one."