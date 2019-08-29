Robert Lewandowski: Bayern Munich striker signs new contract until 2023

Lewandowski (centre) has scored five goals in just two Bundesliga games so far this season

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has signed a new four-year contract with the German champions that will keep him at the club until 2023.

The 31-year-old Poland captain has scored 197 goals in 246 games in all competitions for Bayern since joining from Borussia Dortmund five years ago.

He has netted all five of Bayern's Bundesliga goals so far this season.

"Bayern has become my sporting home. I am proud to be a part of this club," said Lewandowski.

Lewandowski is third on the club's list of all-time scorers behind Gerd Muller (398) and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (217).

He is also the Bundesliga's all-time best foreign scorer having hit 207 league goals for Bayern and Dortmund combined.

"Bayern are one of the three biggest clubs in the world and have a superb squad," Lewandowski added.

"I am convinced that we can achieve a lot in the coming year."