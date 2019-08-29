Republic of Ireland: Shamrock Rovers midfielder Jack Byrne makes 25-man squad

Byrne has been in fine form for Shamrock Rovers so far this season

Shamrock Rovers midfielder Jack Byrne has been named in Mick McCarthy's 25-man squad for the Republic of Ireland's international double header next month.

The Republic host Switzerland in a Euro 2020 qualifier on 5 September before facing Bulgaria in a friendly.

There is a recall for Crystal Palace's James McCarthy as Glenn Whelan keeps his place following his move to Hearts.

Robbie Brady is absent with a rib injury while there is no place for Shane Long.

Former Manchester City talent Byrne, 23, has been in fine form for Rovers in the League of Ireland helping his side stay close to leaders Dundalk.

Stoke City loanee Scott Hogan is preferred to Long, who is out of favour at club side Southampton.

James McCarthy joined Crystal Palace from Everton in August 2019

"The big thing in picking this squad has been game-time for the players," said McCarthy.

"I named a 40-man provisional squad a fortnight ago because so many of the players had yet to play for their clubs but thankfully that situation has improved dramatically since then.

"I watched James McCarthy play the full 90 minutes for Palace in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday while Alan Kelly was at Burnley on Wednesday night to see Jeff Hendrick and Kevin Long start against Sunderland.

"Alan Browne is back in the team at Preston and Mark Travers started for Bournemouth on Wednesday and saved three penalties, Conor Hourihane scored two goals for Aston Villa at Crewe on Tuesday and Glenn Whelan is playing again now that he has signed for Hearts.

"It is great to have them back on the pitch ahead of such a big game against the Swiss and then for the friendly against Bulgaria."

The Republic are top of Group D with 10 points from four games, five points ahead of second-placed Denmark who have a game in hand.

Republic of Ireland: Goalkeepers: Randolph, Westwood, Travers; Defenders: Coleman, Doherty, Duffy, Keogh, Egan. Long, Stevens; Midfielders: Judge, Hendrick, Whelan, McCarthy, Cullen, Browne, Byrne, Hourihane, McClean, O'Dowda, Curtis; Forwards: McGoldrick, Hogan, Maguire, Robinson.