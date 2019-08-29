Jurgen Locadia: Brighton striker joins Hoffenheim on season-long loan

From the section

Jurgen Locadia last played in Brighton's loss to Southampton in the Premier League this month

Brighton and Hove Albion's Jurgen Locadia has completed a season-long loan move to Bundesliga side Hoffenheim.

Locadia, 25, arrived on the south coast from PSV Eindhoven in January 2018, for what was then a club record £15m fee.

The Dutch striker scored in his first two games for the Seagulls, but his appearances have been restricted by injury.

Locadia has made 43 appearances for Albion, scoring six goals.

