Oladapo Afolayan: Mansfield Town sign West Ham United forward on loan

Former Chelsea trainee Oladapo Afolayan signed for West Ham in 2018

West Ham United forward Oladapo Afolayan has signed for Mansfield Town on a half-season loan deal.

The 21-year-old spent the latter half of last term on loan with Oldham Athletic, making 10 League Two appearances.

"He's somebody who will bring something different to the team," Mansfield boss John Dempster told the club website.

"We've done a lot research on him. He's full of energy and will run in behind and stretch teams."

Afolayan has also had spells at Solihull Moors and Canadian outfit Toronto FC's academy, after starting his youth career at Chelsea.

