Oliver McBurnie: Sheffield Utd boss Chris Wilder says striker a proud Scot

Oliver McBurnie (second left) scored his first Sheffield United against Leicester City

Oliver McBurnie is "proud as he can be" to play for Scotland, says Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder, after the striker's commitment was questioned.

McBurnie, who has seven caps, has been named in Steve Clarke's squad to face Russia and Belgium next month.

But footage on the English Premier League club's TV channel led to claims that £20m signing McBurnie was not keen to join up with the national team.

"You can try to make something of it, but to me it's nothing," Wilder said.

"It's something that has been blown out of proportion. In a changing room, all sorts of things get said - some serious and some in jest.

"When you look into it and the banter that the players have between themselves, in that corridor there were four Irish lads, a lad from Nottingham, one from Glasgow and Oli McBurnie.

"From my dealings with Oli, he is as proud as he can be to play for Scotland."

The muffled clip, which has reappeared on social media, came outside the home dressing-room before Tuesday's 2-1 EFL Cup win at home to Blackburn Rovers.

McBurnie qualifies to play international football for Scotland through his father's family, who hail from Glasgow.

But Wilder pointed out that the Leeds-born 23-year-old "is proud" to have played for his country "at all levels".

"I've had personal chats with him," he added. "When he was living in Leeds, there was talk of him supporting Leeds, but I've had chats with him and it's always been Rangers and Scotland."