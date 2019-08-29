David Gray: Hibernain captain to miss three months through injury

David Gray was injured in a collision with St Johnstone's Scott Tanser

Hibernian captain David Gray will be out of action for around 12 weeks with "significant knee ligament damage".

The 31-year-old right-back suffered the damage during Saturday's 2-2 draw at home to St Johnstone.

Gray had only made two starts and one substitute appearance this season after missing the League Cup group stage through injury.

"It's the same knee but a new injury, it's just one of those freakish things," said boss Paul Heckingbottom."

"He's just got over one injury and then another one on top of it.

"It's significant knee ligament damage. He's going to be out for about 12 weeks and in a brace for the next five.

"We feel for him and it's not ideal in terms of positions where we're light, but we just have to get on with it."

Gray's latest setback came after a challenge from team-mate Scott Allan sent Saints' Scott Tanser flying into the defender's path.

Fellow right-back Tom James, signed from Yeovil in the summer, picked up an ankle injury on the first weekend of the Premiership campaign, with Heckingbottom hopeful that the 23-year-old can return in mid-September after the international break.

Central defender Ryan Porteous is also pushing for a comeback around the same time, having not featured since having knee surgery in January.

"Ryan is medically fit to start but he's had no pre-season and been out a long-time so he's not going to be 100% at the level he was before he got injured," explained Heckingbottom. "He'll just have to catch up while playing if we select him."

Veteran Steven Whittaker, who replaced Gray on Saturday, is the most likely to start at right-back for the weekend visit to Motherwell.