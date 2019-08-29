Derry City manager Declan Devine targets seven wins from seven matches

David Parkhouse scored Derry City's fourth goal in the EA Sports Cup semi-final win over Waterford

Airtricity Premier Division Venue: Waterford Regional Sports Centre Date: Friday, 30 August Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Foyle 93.1FM and the BBC Sport website

Derry City manager Declan Devine has set his side a target of winning their last seven league matches to secure a place in the Europa League next season.

The fourth-placed Candystripes begin that run of Premier Division fixtures away to Waterford on Friday night.

"We've taken the big boys right to the end of games. We must now make sure we start stamping our authority over all the teams around us," argued Devine.

"I have every belief my players are capable of winning seven on the spin."

"If we win all seven games we will be in Europe and if we can put eight together we could have the League Cup sitting in the Brandywell too," added the Derry boss.

Derry defeated Waterford 4-2 after extra-time earlier this month to reach the EA Sports Cup decider and have won two and drawn one of the three league encounters between the clubs this season.

"We have had to work extremely hard for results against Waterford in the past and it took us until extra-time to get past them in our last meeting.

"We are fully respectful that they are a good side, have good players so we must stay focused and make sure we are competitive," said Devine.

The Brandywell club will be without suspended midfielder Ciaron Harkin and the injured Greg Sloggett, who was stretchered off in the FAI Cup loss to Dundalk last weekend.

Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe and Darren McCauley have taken little part in training this week because of ankle complaints but Devine has indicated the pair will be given "every chance" to prove their fitness.

Stephen Parkhouse is available again after suspension.