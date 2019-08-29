Scotland v Cyprus: Shelley Kerr says talks will stay in-house

Shelley Kerr addresses her players at Easter Road ahead of their Euro 2021 qualifier against Cyprus

Euro 2021 qualifier: Scotland v Cyprus Venue: Easter Road Date: Friday, 30 August Kick-off: 19:35 BST

Shelley Kerr says her conversations with the Scotland squad are confidential and will remain that way.

The head coach refused to be drawn on details of a meeting with players designed to clear the air following a post-World Cup row.

Scotland captain Rachel Corsie said Kerr and her backroom team had apologised for the heated exchange.

"Any meeting between myself and the players is always in-house," said the national coach.

Some players were left in tears and others considering their future with the national team following the informal debrief in Paris the day after being knocked out in France.

Now coaches and players alike are keen to move on, as Scotland begin their European qualifying campaign with a game against Cyprus at Easter Road on Friday.

Kerr added: "For me, we focus on the game. We're all eager to get the game kicked off. The important thing is how good we've been in training. I can't wait to get the game kicked off."

The Scots will also face Albania, Finland and Portugal in a bid to qualify for two consecutive European Championship finals.

It follows an appearance at their second major tournament where they bowed out after missing out on the last-16 of this summer's World Cup.

Asked if the entire Scotland team and management are pulling in the right, and same, direction now, Kerr insisted "they always are".

"They've been great in training. Everyone is eager to get started."