Aberdeen: Scott McKenna & Ash Taylor face stints out

Derek McInnes will likely be without both Scott McKenna and Ash Taylor for several weeks

Aberdeen's Scott McKenna faces up to a month out with a hamstring problem, while fellow defender Ash Taylor has suffered a setback in his bid to return from a similar injury.

Scotland cap McKenna tore the muscle during last week's draw at Kilmarnock.

It will cause the 22-year-old to miss Scotland's forthcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers with Russia and Belgium.

"Any team in Scotland would miss a player of Scott's ability," manager Derek McInnes said.

"He will be out with a tear, probably in the region of 3-4 weeks, maybe a bit longer than that, maybe a bit quicker, he has been a quick healer in the past."

Taylor, meanwhile, has been out since sustaining his injury during the Europa League draw with Chikhura Sachkere in Georgia at the end of July.

The 28-year-old had been expected to return the training this week, but suffered a relapse on Tuesday.

"It is just the worst news possible for him and for us after doing all the rehab and putting so much work in," McInnes said.

"I don't think it is a small set back, he is away to get rescanned and we will find out about it, but we feel he will be out for another few weeks yet."

Aberdeen have also had issues at the other end of pitch in recent weeks, with goals proving hard to come by.

However, as they prepare to welcome Ross County on Saturday, McInnes may turn to 20-year-old Bruce Anderson, who has scored consecutive hat tricks for the reserves after spending part of last term on loan at Dunfermline.

"Bruce has maybe taken a little while to get going since coming back, by his own admission, but certainly in the last two or three weeks he has been bright as a button," McInnes said.

"There are things he can work on, and Bruce knows that, but he is a boy we want to keep in the building and I would expect Bruce to be involved at the weekend."