Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

The first Old Firm derby of the season is among this weekend's Scottish Premiership fixtures before the league takes a two-week break for international action.

Rangers host Celtic at midday on Sunday, with the other five games all taking place on Saturday, including Hearts trying to end their 10-match winless run at home to Hamilton Academical.

Catch up with the team news and stats for all six matches and choose your team's preferred XI.

Aberdeen v Ross County (Sat, 15:00)

Aberdeen will be without defender Scott McKenna, who's out for a month with a hamstring problem. Fellow centre-back Ash Taylor is also missing as he suffered a set-back in his recovery from a similar injury, leaving Derek McInnes with limited defensive options.

Richard Foster could make his first start of his second spell at Ross County after joining from St Johnstone following a disagreement with Perth manager Tommy Wright.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes: "We're still trying to find our form and a settled team, so it's important we go into the international break with three points."

Ross County co-manager Steven Ferguson: "Aberdeen are one the best clubs in Scotland, but we have to try and get a reaction from the players after last weekend."

Did you know? Ross County have lost seven of their last eight visits to Pittodrie in the Scottish Premiership, winning the other 4-0 in May 2016 under Jim McIntyre.

Hearts v Hamilton Acad (Sat, 15:00)

Steven Naismith has been back training and is ready to play for Hearts after limping off against Ross County, but Michael Smith will miss out after being forced off against Celtic last week and goalkeeper Joel Pereira is out with a thigh problem. New loan signing from Manchester City, Ryotaro Meshino, could make the squad.

Brian Easton is available for Hamilton after serving a two-match ban, but Jamie Hamilton is banned following his red card against Motherwell. Blair Alston and Scott McMann are back after injury.

Hearts manager Craig Levein: "I have to temper that he [Meshino] is a human being, he's had a long flight. If he isn't at his absolute best, then it won't be long before he is."

Hamilton manager Brian Rice: "We're going into the lion's den at Tynecastle - the atmosphere is fantastic. We need to stand up and be counted."

Did you know? Hearts have never lost at home to Hamilton in the Scottish Premiership, winning eight of nine meetings (D1).

Livingston v St Mirren (Sat, 15:00)

Livingston have fitness doubts over midfielders Scott Robinson and Keaghan Jacobs. Both came off with muscle tweaks in the win over Ross County last weekend.

St Mirren have no fresh injuries, with only striker Cody Cooke unavailable for manager Jim Goodwin.

Livingston manager Gary Holt: "Since Jim has taken over at St Mirren, he has been really proactive in recruiting players and shaping his team on how he wants them to play so we need to be right at the top of our game if we want to take anything from it."

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin: "The players have shown they are willing to fight and scrap for every ball. Now we need to put the attacking side of the game together."

Did you know? Livingston are looking to win back-to-back Scottish Premiership games for the first time since September 2018, when Holt won his first three league games in charge.

Motherwell v Hibernian (Sat, 15:00)

Motherwell full-backs Richard Tait and Jake Carroll are available after illness ruled them out of the win over Hamilton.

For Hibs, captain David Gray is to miss three months with knee ligament damage and joins Tom James and Darren McGregor on the sidelines, with Ryan Porteous still to make his comeback from a long-term knee problem. Swedish midfielder Melker Hallberg could make his debut.

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson: "Hibs have a very good manager who did wonders last season. He propelled them into top six and they've got a strong squad of players. It's a big test for us."

Hibernian manager Paul Heckingbottom: "The players were really low after conceding a last-minute equaliser to St Johnstone last Saturday. I had to remind them it's a point closer to where we want to be."

Did you know? Hibernian have won four of their last five league meetings with Motherwell, although they did lose the other in their last visit to Fir Park in January (0-1).

St Johnstone v Kilmarnock (Sat, 15:00)

Stevie May returned to St Johnstone this week and is in line to play, while forward Drey Wright is training for the first time since November after being sidelined with a knee injury and David Wotherspoon is back from a knee injury.

Kilmarnock's new centre-back Dario Del Fabro, signed on loan from Juventus, has received clearance to make his debut, while Greg Taylor, who missed last week's draw with Aberdeen amid links with a move away, remains a doubt due to a hamstring strain.

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright: "Stevie May's signing gives the dressing room a buzz and the fans a big lift."

Kilmarnock manager Angelo Alessio: "I hope Greg Taylor can stay with us but I understand the situation. If the club receives the right offer we can lose him."

Did you know? St Johnstone have conceded with 25% of the shots they have faced in the Scottish Premiership this season (11 of 44), the highest ratio in the division.

Rangers v Celtic (Sun, 12:00)

Borna Barisic is Rangers' only real injury concern ahead of the first Old Firm derby of the season after suffering concussion in the Europa League match against Legia Warsaw.

Celtic are without Hatem Elhamed and Tom Rogic, while Kristoffer Ajer is a doubt after limping off midweek against AIK. New right-back Moritz Bauer could be thrown in for his debut. Striker Odsonne Edouard is expected to be fit after a bout of cramp in Thursday's Europa League qualifying victory.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "There are two sets of players desperate to win, the fixture comes with more importance because of the international break afterwards. We have proved over the last 12 months our players are not scared of this match-up."

Celtic manager Neil Lennon: "Sunday will be high octane, noisy, colourful, difficult to predict. I want us to put in a strong performance. To say it's a marker or a defining moment in the season- I'm not buying that."

Did you know? Rangers have won two of their last three league meetings with Celtic (L1); they had only won two of the previous 16 before this (D3 L11).