Celtic's Kristoffer Ajer 'very doubtful' for Old Firm derby - Neil Lennon

Odsonne Edouard was attended to by Celtic medical staff before going off

Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer is "very doubtful" for Sunday's Old Firm game at Ibrox, but striker Odsonne Edouard "should be fine" to face Rangers, says manager Neil Lennon.

Ajer limped off early in the 4-1 win against AIK in Sweden as the Scottish champions progressed to the Europa League group stage 6-1 on aggregate.

Edouard was replaced after 76 minutes after going down holding his leg.

"Odsonne just came off with a bit of cramp," Lennon said.

"It's not a hamstring thankfully, he's walking about. He should be fine for Sunday. Ajer has a groin strain, so he is very doubtful."

Celtic head across Glasgow for the first Old Firm derby of the Scottish Premiership season in high spirits after what Lennon called an "awesome" performance against the Swedish champions.

They led through a 16th-minute James Forrest strike, and responded to AIK's penalty equaliser by swiftly retaking the lead after superb play from Mikey Johnston led to an own goal by Oscar Linner.

Late efforts by Christopher Jullien and Lewis Morgan - their first strikes for the club - sealed a convincing victory as Celtic reached the Europa group stage after faltering in the Champions League qualifiers.

"Our front four were marvellous, brilliant to watch," said Lennon, who singled out playmaker Ryan Christie for praise.

"Ryan is playing brilliantly. There's a lot of talk about other players in the country but he's up there with anybody. His performance, on and off the ball, was outstanding. He can be as good as he wants to be.

"We have a big one on Sunday, but we will enjoy this evening. It's been a difficult couple of weeks after the Cluj result but the lads have bounced back brilliantly."

Under Brendan Rodgers Celtic reached the Europa League round of 32 last season, where they lost to Valencia, and Lennon is convinced his players can "make inroads in the competition".

"We're really excited," he added. "It's great to be back in a group stage in Europe. Unfortunately it's not the big one, but it's still very good. The players have made a real statement."