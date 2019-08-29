Hibernian: Florian Kamberi has attracted no bids, says Paul Heckingbottom

Kamberi's backheel put Hibs ahead against St Johnstone

Hibernian manager Paul Heckingbottom says he remains "hopeful" of keeping forward Florian Kamberi.

Reports have linked the 24-year-old, who has two years left on his deal, with a move to FC Basel of Switzerland.

And while Heckingbottom is aware of their interest in the Swiss who has five goals this term already, he says there has been no approach.

"We knew they were looking but there has been no communication, no dialogue, no offer, nothing like that," he said.

"I've always been hopeful he'll stay, I want to keep him here but sometimes it's out of your control.

"Speculation is ongoing all the time, there will be other teams watching him now as well as Basel.

"We'll have to just wait and see, we've still got a few days of the window left yet."

Kamberi scored in Hibernian's match with St Johnstone at the weekend, but manager Heckingbottom has come under fire for his decision making after Tommy Wright's side snatched a point in the final seconds of the game.

The Easter Road crowd jeered as playmaker Scott Allan was taken off on the hour mark for Daryl Horgan with Hibs leading 1-0, and Heckingbottom joked after the game he had "forgotten the rule about taking Scott Allan off".

"It was a bit tongue-in-cheek, I certainly didn't mean to be flippant by it but what I said is true - Scott will be brought off again. " he said.

"I understand that they didn't like the substitution, Scott is one of our most talented players.

"But the reaction to me taking him off, when you watch the game back, it looks like it transfers on to the players."