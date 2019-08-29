Neil Harris: Millwall boss fined £2000 by FA after admitting to misconduct charge

Neil Harris was sent to the stands after an altercation with Middlesbrough coach Leo Percovich

Millwall manager Neil Harris was fined £2000 after admitting a Football Association misconduct charge resulting from Saturday's draw at Middlesbrough.

Harris, 42, was shown a red card by referee John Brooks and sent to the stands after a touchline altercation with Boro coach Leo Percovich.

The charge, it was alleged, amounted to improper conduct.

"We were so dominant in the first half that I was trying to hurry along with the game," Harris said of the incident.

He added in a post-match interview: "He's [Percovich] got the ball under his arm, and I sort of wanted to hit the ball from under his arm. It wasn't aimed at the coaching staff, but he's moved and I've hit his arm.

"There's no issue there, and I was a little bit surprised I was sent to the stand for it considering there was never going to be an issue with Middlesbrough's coaching staff."