Mesut Ozil: Arsenal boss Unai Emery expects German to stay at club

Mesut Ozil joined Arsenal in 2013 from Real Madrid

Arsenal manager Unai Emery expects midfielder Mesut Ozil to stay at the club - but says Nacho Monreal could leave.

Ozil, 30, who has not featured yet this season due to safety concerns and illness, has been heavily linked with a move away from Emirates Stadium.

Real Sociedad are interested in signing defender Monreal, 33, and Emery believes a transfer is a "possibility".

But he said: "We are not speaking about the possibility for Mesut to leave."

The transfer window for Premier League arrivals closed on 8 August but it is open across Europe until 2 September.

"We finish here our transfer window and in Europe it's going to finish on Monday," added Emery.

"We cannot sign another player, but we have the possibility [for players] to leave in the next four days. Yes, [Monreal] is one possibility."

The Gunners take on Tottenham in the North London derby on Sunday and German Ozil could be in contention for the first time.

"This week he is physically better and he is training and doing normal work with us," said Emery. "He is going to be closer to us and he will be available on Sunday,"