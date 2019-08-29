Jordan Shipley: Coventry City midfielder signs new deal to 2021

Jordan Shipley has made 69 league appearances for Coventry City

Coventry City midfielder Jordan Shipley has signed a new contract with the League One club.

The 21-year-old will stay with the Sky Blues until at least the summer of 2021.

He is a product of the club's academy, making his debut in 2017 and making 52 league starts for the team so far in his career, scoring eight league goals.

He has made seven appearances in all competitions so far this term, netting in the win over Bristol Rovers.