Kilmarnock sign Dario Del Fabro from Juventus & admit Greg Taylor talks

Dario Del Fabro, left, has yet to make an appearance for Juventus but faced them while on loan at Cagliari

Kilmarnock have announced the signing of Italian centre-back Dario Del Fabro on loan from Juventus and confirmed they have held "discussions" with clubs over Greg Taylor.

Italian youth cap Del Fabro, 24, has spent time on loan with various clubs in his homeland and with Leeds United.

Kilmarnock, meanwhile, are yet to receive the "right offer" for Scotland cap Taylor, says boss Angelo Alessio.

Sunderland and Nurnberg have already had bids rejected for Taylor, 21.

Celtic have also been credited with interest in the left-back, who has two years left on his Rugby Park deal.

"I think right now I need to clarify the situation," said Alessio. "There have been some conversations about Greg but at the moment it's only conversations. I don't think there has been a right offer for him.

"Is it inevitable that he will leave before the deadline? I hope not. He's important for us and the team. It has to be the right thing for the club.

"But I understand the situation. If the club receives the right offer we can lose him."

Taylor missed Kilmarnock's goalless draw with Aberdeen last weekend with a thigh injury and is set to miss Saturday's trip to face St Johnstone.

He made his Scotland debut in the 3-0 Euro 2020 qualification defeat against Belgium in June.

Del Fabro, meanwhile, made six appearances in Serie A in 2012/13 and 2013/14 and played once for Leeds the following season.