Champions League draw: Liverpool drawn with Napoli, Tottenham to meet Bayern Munich

Liverpool won the European Cup for the sixth time with victory over Tottenham in June

Holders Liverpool will face Napoli, Salzburg and Genk in the Champions League group stage this season.

Premier League champions Manchester City were drawn alongside Shakhtar Donetsk, Dinamo Zagreb and Atalanta.

Last year's runners-up Tottenham are in a group with five-time European Cup winners Bayern Munich, plus Olympiakos and Red Star Belgrade.

Chelsea must negotiate a group including 2019 semi-finalists Ajax, Valencia and Lille.

European heavyweights Paris St-Germain and Real Madrid were drawn together in Group A while former winners Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan will all meet in Group F.

This year's group stage begins on Tuesday, 17 September while the final is on Saturday, 30 May at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul.

Group stage draw in full:

Group A: Paris St-Germain, Real Madrid, Club Bruges, Galatasaray

Group B: Bayern Munich, Tottenham, Olympiakos, Red Star Belgrade

Group C: Manchester City, Shakhtar Donetsk, Dinamo Zagreb, Atalanta

Group D: Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Lokomotiv Moscow

Group E: Liverpool, Napoli, Salzburg, Genk

Group F: Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan, Slavia Prague

Group G: Zenit St Petersburg, Benfica, Lyon, RB Leipzig

Group H: Chelsea, Ajax, Valencia, Lille

