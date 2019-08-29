Stevie May returns to St Johnstone after leaving Aberdeen

Stevie May struggled to make an impact at Aberdeen

Striker Stevie May has completed his protracted return to former club St Johnstone after having his Aberdeen contract cancelled.

May seemed set to rejoin his hometown club - five years after leaving for Sheffield Wednesday - in July after a medical, only for the move to falter.

However, the 26-year-old has now signed a two-year deal with the option of a further 12 months.

In his previous spell at McDiarmid Park, May scored 32 times in 81 games.

He was part of the St Johnstone side that won the 2014 Scottish Cup by beating Dundee United 2-0 in the final at Celtic Park, scoring 27 times in total that season.

However, May has not played for Aberdeen this season after only finding the net three times in 41 games last term.

"Stevie worked extremely hard and gave everything in his time with us. I wish him well in his next opportunity," said Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes.