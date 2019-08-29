Celtic fans & Swedish police clash in Stockholm

  • From the section Celtic
Celtic fans in Stockholm
Police used batons on Celtic fans in Stockholm

Celtic supporters and Swedish police clashed in Stockholm during the Scottish Premiership side's Europa League play-off tie with AIK.

Pictures from the Friends Arena showed officers using batons on the travelling fans, and flares were also lit in that section of the ground before kick-off.

The Scottish champions led 2-1 at half-time of the second leg, having won 2-0 in Glasgow last Thursday.

Should they advance, they will earn a place in the group stage.

Flares were let off among the Celtic fans pre-match
Flares were let off among the Celtic fans pre-match

Find out more

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport