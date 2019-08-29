Football gossip: Pogba, Eriksen, Vertonghen, Pochettino

Manchester United's France World Cup winning midfielder Paul Pogba, 26, will not renew his current contract and wants to join Real Madrid as soon as possible. (Marca - in Spanish)

Paris St-Germain want Tottenham's Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, 27, as a replacement for Brazilian Neymar, who is close to returning to Barcelona. (Le Parisien - in French)

Bayer Leverkusen want to sign Tottenham's Belgium centre-back Jan Vertonghen, 32, before Monday's European transfer deadline. (Kicker in German)

A leading bookmaker has suspended betting on Tottenham's Argentine boss Mauricio Pochettino, 47, leaving before the end of September. (Mirror)

Manchester United and Italy full-back Matteo Darmian, 29, is in negotiations for a return to Serie A with Parma. (La Gazzetta dello Sport via Football Italia)

Arsenal's Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny, 27, is in talks with Turkish team Besiktas over a season-long loan move. (Sky Sports)

Gunners boss Unai Emery says 33-year-old Spanish full-back Nacho Monreal, who has been linked with Real Sociedad, could leave the club before the European transfer deadline. (Mirror)

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is reluctant to call upon Ivory Coast defender Serge Aurier for Sunday's north London derby at Arsenal as the 26-year-old is available to leave before Monday's European transfer deadline. (Evening Standard)

Manchester United walked away from a summer deal for Juventus striker Paulo Dybala, 25, over the Argentine's £18m-a-year wage demands. (Mail)

'I love football, thank you' Cantona's bizarre speech at Uefa awards

Former Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku, 26, has lost half a stone in weight after sticking to a strict diet under manager Antonio Conte since the Belgian joined Inter Milan. (Mail)

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique hopes Harry Maguire can help his former club Manchester United win the Premier League title. (Express)

Aston Villa midfielder Aaron Tshibola, 24, has joined Belgian side Waasland-Beveren on a three-year deal. (Birmingham Mail)

Arsenal against Tottenham is set to overtake Liverpool against Everton as the Premier League's dirtiest derby. (Sun)

Paris St-Germain's French goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, 26, has agreed to join Real Madrid. (RMC Sport - in French)

Chile forward Alexis Sanchez, 30, posted a message to his Manchester United team-mates on Instagram before joining Inter Milan on loan. (Manchester Evening News)

Bookmakers shortened Liverpool's odds of retaining their Champions League title from 7/1 to 13/2 after a favourable group stage draw for the competition paired them with Napoli, Salzburg and Genk. (Liverpool Echo)

Championship Blackburn Rovers are reportedly looking to sign free agent goalkeeper Ben Garratt, 25, who has been without a club since ending his 18-year association with Crewe in the summer. (Lancashire Telegraph)