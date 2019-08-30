Europa League: Celtic & Rangers guide for group draw

Sixteen games, around 20,000 air miles across two competitions, not to mention a few bumps along the way, and Celtic and Rangers have reached their destination.

It may seem like both Old Firm clubs began their season much more than just under two months ago, but all that effort was worth it after earning their places in Friday's Europa League group draw.

But who will Scotland's two remaining representatives face, what does it mean in terms of money, and how will it impact Scotland's precious coefficient ranking?

The potential opposition

Celtic fans may have thought their team would get an easy ride after missing out on the big guns of the Champions League. They might want to look away now...

The draw, which takes places at 12:00 BST and has Celtic in Pot Two and Rangers in Pot Four, features enough firepower to strike fear into even the most experienced of backlines.

In Pot One, for example, the Scottish Premiership duo could face Arsenal, Manchester United, Porto, Roma, Lazio or Sevilla.

From Pot Two, Rangers might be drawn against PSV Eindhoven of the Netherlands or Bundesliga sides Borussia Monchengladbach and Eintracht Frankfurt.

However, the depth of quality in the tournament is underlined by some of the names either side could pluck from the third pot, with the likes of Dutch giants Feyenoord, La Liga outfits Getafe and Espanyol and even English Premier League side Wolves potentially lying in wait.

For Celtic, the top sides in Pot Four include AZ Alkmaar of the Netherlands, Turkey's Trabzonspor and Vitoria Guimaraes from Portugal. Easy peasy...

Money, money, money

By dropping out of the Champions League, Neil Lennon's side missed out on the payment of 15.25m euros (£13.84m) that would have been theirs if they had reached the group stage.

Instead, both Celtic and Rangers will receive just 2.92m euros (£2.65m) each for making it this far in Europe's second-tier competition.

As well as points, prizes are there to be won in each group stage game for Scotland's teams. A win is worth 570,000 euros (£517,315) while a draw will bring in 190,000 euros (£172,438). However, these amounts are smaller than the comparative figures lavished on clubs in the Champions League.

If Celtic and Rangers make it out of the group, they will receive 1m euros (£91,000) if they win their section and 500,000 (£453,785) if they come second.

On top of that, both can expect to bring in cash based on their coefficient ranking, with Celtic expected to rake in a further 2.42m euros (£2.2m) and Rangers 214,290 euros (£194,483).

And all that is before gate receipts, TV money and other sundry income is added to the mix.

Climbing the coefficient ladder

This is where Scottish football is allowed to bask in the glory of its own magnificence.

So far this season, Scotland has the best coefficient score of any country in Europe - that's despite Kilmarnock being humbled by Connah's Quay Nomads and Aberdeen crashing out to Rijeka.

To put it a different way, barring last season, this season's tally is already the best score for an entire season since Rangers reached the Uefa Cup final in 2008.

It could potentially get even better, too. With a tally of 4.5 points banked already, any positive results for Celtic or Rangers would only boost that figure in the pursuit of a second Champions League place earned by climbing into the top 15 nations.

Scotland, currently ranked 19th, would earn 2.75 extra points if both Old Firm clubs mirrored their achievements from last season of four wins and three draws between them.

With the Czech Republic, Denmark, Greece, Cyprus and Croatia - all ranked higher - with just one team left in each, this could be the season Scotland climb into contention for that extra spot.