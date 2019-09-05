European Championship Qualifying - Group E
Wales19:45Azerbaijan
Venue: Cardiff City Stadium

European Championship 2020 qualifier: Wales v Azerbaijan

Ryan Giggs
Wales boss Ryan Giggs was formerly assistant manager at Manchester United, where he spent his entire playing career

TEAM NEWS

Aaron Ramsey will miss Wales' vital European Championship 2020 qualifier with Azerbaijan as he is not yet fully fit following his hamstring injury suffered in April.

The 28-year-old has not played a full match since April and featured for only 20 minutes for Juventus in pre-season.

Wales must also find a new central defensive partnership with captain Ashley Williams not in the squad.

Defender Joe Rodon looks set to make his international debut.

MATCH PREVIEW

Wales will be looking to get their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign back on track when they welcome Azerbaijan to the Cardiff City Stadium.

Back-to-back defeats in their previous two qualifiers against Croatia and Hungary have severely dented Wales' hopes of qualifying from Group E.

Ryan Giggs' side trail leaders Hungary by six points, albeit with a game in hand, and are three adrift of Croatia and Slovakia in the race for a top-two spot.

However, they will be confident of getting a much-needed three points against an Azerbaijan side who have lost all three qualifiers so far.

Wales

Wales' hopes will improve if Gareth Bale can continue his recent fine form, according to defender Chris Mepham.

Bale cut a frustrated figure when Wales suffered back-to-back defeats to Croatia and Hungary in June as speculation raged about his Real Madrid future.

The 30-year-old fell out with Real manager Zinedine Zidane and was on the verge of moving to the Chinese Super League in July, until the deal collapsed at the last minute.

It was feared that Bale would subsequently struggle for game-time at the Bernabeu under Zidane.

'I am a golfer!' - Bale on nickname

But he has started Real's first three league games and on Sunday ended a scoring drought stretching back to March 16 with a brace in the 2-2 draw at Villarreal.

"It's good to see Gaz back out on the pitch performing," Mepham said.

"He had a lot of speculation over the summer and it's good he has that focus back. It was difficult when he wasn't getting the game-time at Madrid.

"He probably came away with Wales and that was his moment to shine and, unfortunately, he didn't contribute with the goals everyone around him needs.

"When we lost the two games in Croatia and Hungary I saw him in the dressing room afterwards. He was devastated, as we all were, but it just shows how much it means to him."

Azerbaijan

Nikola Jurcevic has dropped Badavi Huseynov, Namik Alaskarov, Eli Babayev, Aleksey Isayev and Mirabdulla Abbasov from the squad that was beaten 5-1 by Slovakia in June.

Azerbaijan have already conceded 10 goals in three qualifiers in Group E.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • ​The two nations have played six times before with five victories for the Dragons and a solitary draw in a 2004 qualifier.
  • ​The previous two fixtures took place during the 2010 World Cup qualifying campaign, where Wales won both ties 1-0.
  • In their five victories over Azerbaijan, Wales kept a clean sheet in each match
  • Back-to-back defeats to Croatia and Hungary are Wales' first success qualifying losses since 2013
  • Azerbaijan have never won a European Championships qualifier away from home in 31 attempts

MOST RECENT MEETING

Azerbaijan 0-1 Wales (6 June 2009)

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England220010196
2Czech Rep320156-16
3Kosovo31205415
4Montenegro4022310-72
5Bulgaria402257-22

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine431081710
2Luxembourg411245-14
3Serbia311157-24
4Portugal20201102
5Lithuania301237-41

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Northern Ireland440072512
2Germany3300132119
3Netherlands21016333
4Belarus400419-80
5Estonia3003112-110

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1R. of Ireland431051410
2Denmark31209545
3Switzerland21105324
4Georgia410348-43
5Gibraltar300306-60

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hungary43016429
2Slovakia32017256
3Croatia32015416
4Wales310223-13
5Azerbaijan3003310-70

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain4400112912
2Sweden42118717
3Romania421111567
4Norway41218715
5Malta4103210-83
6Faroe Islands4004312-90

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland440080812
2Israel42118717
3Austria42027616
4Slovenia41217345
5North Macedonia411257-24
6Latvia4004113-120

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France430112399
2Turkey43019279
3Iceland43015509
4Albania42025326
5Moldova4103210-83
6Andorra4004010-100

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium44001111012
2Russia4301153129
3Kazakhstan42027706
4Scotland420247-36
5Cyprus41036513
6San Marino4004020-200

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy54011321112
2Finland43016249
3Armenia53028629
4Greece411268-24
5Bos-Herze411257-24
6Liechtenstein4004013-130
