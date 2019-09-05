European Championship 2020 qualifier: Wales v Azerbaijan

Wales boss Ryan Giggs was formerly assistant manager at Manchester United, where he spent his entire playing career

TEAM NEWS

Aaron Ramsey will miss Wales' vital European Championship 2020 qualifier with Azerbaijan as he is not yet fully fit following his hamstring injury suffered in April.

The 28-year-old has not played a full match since April and featured for only 20 minutes for Juventus in pre-season.

Wales must also find a new central defensive partnership with captain Ashley Williams not in the squad.

Defender Joe Rodon looks set to make his international debut.

MATCH PREVIEW

Wales will be looking to get their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign back on track when they welcome Azerbaijan to the Cardiff City Stadium.

Back-to-back defeats in their previous two qualifiers against Croatia and Hungary have severely dented Wales' hopes of qualifying from Group E.

Ryan Giggs' side trail leaders Hungary by six points, albeit with a game in hand, and are three adrift of Croatia and Slovakia in the race for a top-two spot.

However, they will be confident of getting a much-needed three points against an Azerbaijan side who have lost all three qualifiers so far.

Wales

Wales' hopes will improve if Gareth Bale can continue his recent fine form, according to defender Chris Mepham.

Bale cut a frustrated figure when Wales suffered back-to-back defeats to Croatia and Hungary in June as speculation raged about his Real Madrid future.

The 30-year-old fell out with Real manager Zinedine Zidane and was on the verge of moving to the Chinese Super League in July, until the deal collapsed at the last minute.

It was feared that Bale would subsequently struggle for game-time at the Bernabeu under Zidane.

But he has started Real's first three league games and on Sunday ended a scoring drought stretching back to March 16 with a brace in the 2-2 draw at Villarreal.

"It's good to see Gaz back out on the pitch performing," Mepham said.

"He had a lot of speculation over the summer and it's good he has that focus back. It was difficult when he wasn't getting the game-time at Madrid.

"He probably came away with Wales and that was his moment to shine and, unfortunately, he didn't contribute with the goals everyone around him needs.

"When we lost the two games in Croatia and Hungary I saw him in the dressing room afterwards. He was devastated, as we all were, but it just shows how much it means to him."

Azerbaijan

Nikola Jurcevic has dropped Badavi Huseynov, Namik Alaskarov, Eli Babayev, Aleksey Isayev and Mirabdulla Abbasov from the squad that was beaten 5-1 by Slovakia in June.

Azerbaijan have already conceded 10 goals in three qualifiers in Group E.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

​The two nations have played six times before with five victories for the Dragons and a solitary draw in a 2004 qualifier.

​The previous two fixtures took place during the 2010 World Cup qualifying campaign, where Wales won both ties 1-0.

In their five victories over Azerbaijan, Wales kept a clean sheet in each match

Back-to-back defeats to Croatia and Hungary are Wales' first success qualifying losses since 2013

Azerbaijan have never won a European Championships qualifier away from home in 31 attempts

MOST RECENT MEETING

Azerbaijan 0-1 Wales (6 June 2009)