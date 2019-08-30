Bournemouth: Artur Boruc attending Rangers-Legia Warsaw game 'not ideal'

Artur Boruc has played for Legia Warsaw, Celtic, Fiorentina, Southampton and Bournemouth

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe says it is "not ideal" that goalkeeper Artur Boruc attended Legia Warsaw's Europa League defeat by Rangers in Glasgow on Thursday night.

Former Celtic keeper Boruc, 39, was in the away end at Ibrox to support Legia, for whom he played from 1999 to 2005.

Bournemouth face Leicester in the Premier League at the King Power Stadium at 15:00 BST on Saturday.

"It's something I'll have to talk to Artur about it," said Howe.

"I only knew about it very late last night, so it's not really ideal."

Ex-Poland international Boruc has been an unused substitute for Bournemouth's three league games this season, when Aaron Ramsdale has been preferred.

Mark Travers played in the Carabao Cup second-round win over League Two side Forest Green on Wednesday.

Rangers beat Legia 1-0 to secure a 1-0 aggregate win and qualify for the Europa League group stages.