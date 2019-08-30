Wales 'ready' for Northern Ireland qualifier battle - boss Ludlow

Media playback is not supported on this device Hat-trick was special - Wales' Harding

Women's Euro 2021 qualifier: Wales v Northern Ireland Venue: Rodney Parade, Newport Date: Tue, 3 Sept Kick-off: 19:05 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, the BBC Sport website, Cymru Fyw , Red Button and app

Wales manager Jayne Ludlow says her side are "ready for battle," as they prepare for the visit of Northern Ireland to Rodney Parade.

A hat-trick from Natasha Harding helped Wales to a thumping 6-0 win in the Faroe Islands as their Euro 2021 qualifying campaign got off to a flying start in Torshavn.

Ludlow says Wales expect a tough fight.

"Northern Ireland is a totally different challenge. For us we look forward to a battle," she explained.

"They are coming over to Wales, so we will definitely bring it to them."

Having finished second in their 2019 World Cup qualifying campaign behind only eventual semi-finalists England, Wales are expected to contend with Norway and Northern Ireland for top spot in Group C.

Ludlow said Wales had made the best possible start in Torshavn, having at times in the past struggled to breakdown defensively minded teams.

"It is a great start, six goals, a clean sheet and a positive night for us, but with more to come and we really look forward to the challenge on Tuesday against Northern Ireland at home," she said.

"The girls will move on from this quickly, I still think we can be better, every game we will feel there is still room for development.

"Our in-possession game was great at times, we didn't take all the chances we probably deserved to take, but the good thing for us is we start the campaign with three points.

"We have a team full of individuals with different strengths and we can vary how we play in possession. So it was really nice to see those strengths come to the fore."

Wales' hat-trick star Harding admitted that increased expectations for the campaign heightened their pre-match nerves.

"It was a perfect day for us apart from the weather, it was always going to be tough and we were pretty nervous going into this game, because it unknown pressure that we have never had before," she said.

'Must-win game'

"There is the pressure we put on ourselves and from others outside the camp, so it was good to get off the mark.

"We were a bit frustrated at times, but all in all we are very happy."

Harding says the players were discussing their next match before they had even left the field in Torshavn.

"It was a must-win game, every game is. That is the pressure we are putting on ourselves as a squad," she added.

"I thought we did really well and we have to thrive off the pressure and turn it into a positive.

"Our team talk at the end was about Northern Ireland, we need to do it again. It is great getting started with three points, but now we have to think straight away about Tuesday and that's what we will do."