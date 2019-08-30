Newcastle's Matt Ritchie faces two months out with ankle injury

Matt Ritchie joined Newcastle from Bournemouth for a reported £12m in 2016a

Newcastle's Matt Ritchie could be out for two months with the ankle injury he suffered in Wednesday's Carabao Cup second-round defeat by Leicester.

The Scotland midfielder, 29, suffered ligament in what manager Steve Bruce described as a "horror challenge" by Hamza Choudhury.

"There is ankle ligament damage, bone bruising, cuts," said Bruce.

"Thankfully it's not six months, but it's bad enough when it's the best part of eight weeks."

After the game at St James' Park, which Leicester won on penalties following a 1-1 draw, Bruce said: "These tackles are the ones that damage you.

"Let's hope the young lad learns from it because he's a good player, the kid. But obviously it doesn't help us and Matt in particular."

In June, 21-year-old Choudhury apologised for an "over aggressive" tackle on Jonathan Bamba during England's European Under-21 Championship defeat by France.

Choudhury was sent off and Bamba went to hospital for X-rays.

Ritchie, usually a winger, has operated at left wing-back this season, starting Newcastle's three Premier League games.

Jetro Willems, a possible replacement, is doubtful for Saturday's home game against Watford.

Paul Dummett is another option for Bruce, who claimed his first win since taking charge at Tottenham last weekend.