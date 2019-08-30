Dominic McHale: Oldham Athletic sign former Manchester City winger

From the section

Dominic McHale trained with the Boundary Park club during pre-season

Oldham Athletic have signed winger Dominic McHale on a deal until the end of the 2019-20 season.

The 23-year-old former Manchester City youngster is a product of the Premier League club's academy.

He was on Barnsley's books in 2014-15 but is yet to play in a senior, first-team English Football League match.

He has also had spells in non-league with teams including Salford City, Ramsbottom, Ashton United and FC United of Manchester.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.